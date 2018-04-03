Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A familiar face from the Huddersfield property scene has retired after a near 40-year career in estate agency.

John Green, 59, was given gifts including bottles of wine and vouchers for a holiday in Whitby by colleagues at Wm Sykes & Son in Holmfirth. He was also treated to a retirement party at The Butchers Arms in Hepworth.

Staff decked the Huddersfield Road offices with bunting and jokingly wore masks bearing photos of John’s face for his send-off.

The son of a farmer, John attended Honley Grammar School before gaining a degree in urban land economics at Sheffield Polytechnic. He began working for Eddisons in 1980 and qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1984. He spent 17 years with Eddisons before moving to Wm Sykes 21 years ago when Eddisons was acquired by the Halifax Building Society.

John said he was recruited by Paul Dixon at Wm Sykes to build up the residential estate agency side of the firm, which was traditionally strong on agricultural property matters.

Over the years, he has handled numerous property transactions across Huddersfield, Wakefield and the Holme Valley, including the recent sale of Arthur Quarmby’s underground home, Underhill, in Holme village.

Said John: “The job has involved meeting so many people from different walks of life. That has been the most enjoyable part of it for me.”

John, who lives at Holme with his wife Helen, said he would be kept busy during retirement looking after his small herd of Highland cattle and in his role as chairman of Hepworth Brass Band.

“I am a big Huddersfield Town supporter, so I may be able to get to more away games,” he added. “I have been watching Town since 1969 when my dad first took me to a game. I’ll also have more time for walking and cycling, which I enjoy.”