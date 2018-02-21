The video will start in 8 Cancel

Standing at 1,100ft above sea level – and with just sheep for neighbours – the Keeper’s Cottage is probably the most remote house around.

And the house, which is currently little more than a shell, is to feature on the BBC home transformation programme Homes Under The Hammer.

The home, also known as the Game Keeper’s Cottage, hasn’t been occupied since the mid-1980s.

But last week the cottage, in Diggle, Saddleworth, became the property of Jason Reece, who renovates derelict homes for a living.

Jason and his company Sure Build hopes to transform the Keeper’s Cottage into a fairytale home within 18 months.

But it’s a huge job.

The property, built in 1899, is only accessible by a long, rough track comprising deep, muddy puddles.

So Jason will have to convert the track, which connects the house to the A62 Huddersfield Road, into something a regular car can traverse.

Then there’s the house; it has no roof and no windows – nor has it ever been plumbed in or connected to the grid.

Jason, who has previously featured on the BBC show, says: “The last people to live here were living very basically. They were using batteries for electricity and open fires plus water from the spring nearby.

“It’s probably the most ambitious one we’ve done.”

To make matters more difficult the property lies within the Peak District which makes planning regulations even tighter.

Jason, who bought the cottage at auction last summer for £200,000, says: “I’m still talking to planning to work everything out. Until then we don’t know what we can and can’t do.”

However, the Keeper’s Cottage has plenty going for it apart for its romantic location and the acre of land and pond it comes with.

The house was built to withstand brutal moorland winters in the days before electricity and central heating.

Jason says: “There are three courses of brick and stone in the walls. It’s very solid.

“The foundations are fine. If there was any subsidence I wouldn’t have touched it.”

While the house is too remote to be connected to a water main or the electricity grid, technology will make supplying the house with utilities relatively easy.

Solutions proposed include solar panels with battery storage for electricity plus a backup generator.

Heat could be provided by a biomass boiler and wood burner or an air source heat pump. Triple glazing and extra wall and roof insulation will ensure the cottage retains as much heat as possible.

Water from the nearby spring can be filtered to make it safe to drink.

When the house is finished it will have four bedrooms plus a decent sized kitchen and living room – plus unrivalled views across Saddleworth.

But who will live there once it’s complete?

Jason says: “It’s very quiet and peaceful. Maybe it would suit someone who wants to retire and get away from it all.”

He adds: “A lot of people have said it would make a great holiday home.”