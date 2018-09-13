Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former social club in Brighouse is to be sold again – just six months after plans were announced to turn it into an antiques centre.

The former Blakeborough Social and Sports Club , which shut in 2014, was to find a new lease of life as Brighouse Emporium.

But the businesswoman behind the scheme, Penelope Gibson, has had to pull the plug due for personal reasons.

The building will go to auction later this month – and Penelope now wants to find good homes for a collection of trophies left behind at the club.

Penelope will open up the building on Saturday (Sept 15) between 11am and 1pm for people to view the trophies.

Penelope said she had no choice but to scrap her plans due to family circumstances, after much of the hard work had been carried out to the building.

The emporium was to have been home to antique dealers and other small businesses, and had been well received in the town.

There were a number of trophies for various sports and activities left in the club when she bought it and now Penelope wants local people to have them.

“There are some lovely trophies and these are part of the club’s history. Some are quite old and there’s one big trophy that’s over 100 years old that I intend to give to a museum,” she said.

“But with the rest I’d be happy for them to go to anyone who was a member of the club or their families. If someone says their grandad was part of the snooker team they can have the trophy. It’s better they have it than it going in the skip.”

The club, known as Blakes, has had a troubled past. It went into liquidation in 2014 following a winding up order at the High Court following its failure to pay a £55,000 debt to HM Revenue & Customs.

The club’s woes date back to 2008 when it decided to sell its bowling club to settle its debts, sparking a long-running legal battle.

The building goes to auction on September 27 and Penelope wanted to thank her partner Glen Walmsley, her family and the local community who supported her.