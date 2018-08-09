Seven-bedroom mansion in Kirkburton on the market

With its gilded furniture, chandeliers and plush white leather sofas, it’s the perfect princely pad for a Premier League footballer.

This stunning mansion is in Kirkburton, and it’s just gone on the market with a multi-millionaire’s price tag.

Boasting as many digits in its asking price as it has bedrooms, the opulent property on Slant Gate comes with 3.5 acres of grounds, and even has its own courtyard and fountain.

Gailowind, which estate agents have described as “no expense spared”, comes with incredible panoramic views of Storthes Hall woods and the surrounding Huddersfield countryside. But it’ll set you back a cool £3.5m.

The mansion appeared on property website Rightmove, and also features a curved marble staircase, a topiary garden and a games room and bar.

Fine & Country, which listed the luxurious property, described it as blending “the flamboyant styling of a five-star hotel with the traditional elegant lines and features of a country house.”

The agents added: “This magnificent home has been carefully designed and crafted to create an impressive, sumptuous home, encompassing formal reception rooms with slightly less formal day to day family living.”