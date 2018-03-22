Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rent is £3,500 per month but then it does come with a swimming pool, hot tub room, triple garage and a gym.

This detached property near Brighouse comes with remote controlled blinds and an ‘intelligent CCTV system’ which would suit gadget-lovers.

It is now being marketed by Walker Singleton who have described the setting at Southowram as “idyllic”.

“The Withins is a 21st century home and evidence of this can clearly be seen within the contemporary specification and design of the property.

“Briefly comprising, porch, entrance hall, substantial living kitchen, dining room, lounge, leisure complex including a large heated pool, gym, WC and sun room, study, utility, hot tub room, store and, on the first floor, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“The Withins benefits from extremely well finished, contemporary appliances throughout the property such as a ‘Nuvo’ sound system which can be accessed from mostly any room in the property and remote controlled integrated blinds across the property.

“The Withins also benefits from underfloor heating to most rooms and a highly professional, intelligent CCTV system. Any tenancy would be subject to continuing maintenance contracts in respect of the garden areas and swimming pool at tenant cost.”