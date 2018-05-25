Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This two-bed terrace had a guide price at auction of £25,000 but fetched way more than that - despite piles of rubbish and possessions in each room.

The run-down property at Hague Terrace in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, was expected to make between £20,000 and £25,000 when it went under the hammer.

But someone paid £55,500 at auction earlier this month.

Auction House, which dealt with the sale, described the property as having been “neglected in recent years” but said it offered “an exciting opportunity for anyone looking for a project.”

Auction House said that a nearby three-bed terrace on the same street had sold for £88,000 in November 2017.

Buyers were warned that the property was being “sold as seen with all fixtures, fittings and contents included.”

The auction took place at Elland Road stadium, Leeds.

