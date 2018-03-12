Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

January saw the sale of some fairly fancy homes around Huddersfield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

And there were some very thrifty purchases made during the month too.

The most expensive home went for £1,180,000 which could buy you almost 29 of the cheapest house.

(Image: Simon Blyth Estate Agents)

Pinewoods, Honley, was the most expensive property sold in Kirklees and Calderdale in January.

The four-bedroom detached house sold for £1,180,000, on January 12.

(Image: Rightmove)

The second most expensive home to sell in Kirklees was on Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.

The four-bedroom bungalow was sold for £560,000 on January 11.

(Image: Google)

According to the Land Registry the most expensive house sold in Calderdale in January was on Hullenedge Road, Elland.

The detached house sold for £700,000 on January 5.

(Image: Rightmove/SW Property)

Selling for £1,000 under half a million was a detached house on Moor Top Road, Kirkheaton.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The five-bedroom cottage with views across Huddersfield was build in 1772.

It sold for £499,000 on January 19.

(Image: VG Estate Agent)

White Acre, a three-bedroom detached house in Ripponden, sold for £437,500 on January 12 making it the second most expensive house sold in Calderdale that month.

And the cheapest...

(Image: Google)

A terraced house on East Mount Place, Brighouse, sold for £1 under £40,000.