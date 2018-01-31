The video will start in 8 Cancel

Few of us will ever be able to afford homes like this but it's always nice to have a nosy around.

And there were a few £1m-plus homes sold around Huddersfield and Kirklees last year.

Eight homes in Kirklees sold for £1m or more last year, with 2017’s most expensive home costing £2.2m.

There were no sales at £1m or more in Calderdale, down from one the year before, according to information from the Land Registry.

Of course £1m is small change for the people who bought the most expensive homes sold in England and Wales last year.

For example, an apartment in elite Knightsbridge, London, sold for £90m, making it the most expensive home sale last year.

But in the North your money goes a lot further and here's what a couple of million buys you in Huddersfield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Drub Lane, Cleckheaton

(Image: Rightmove)

This modern five-bedroom house with four bathrooms and sold for £2,200,000 in November. It includes a wood panelled snooker room, a huge conservatory, an indoor swimming pool and large multi-tiered garden.

Woodville, Holmfirth

(Image: Fine & Country)

This historic, four-level house was bought in June for £1,515,000. It has six bedrooms, a snooker room, a bar and an acre of manicured gardens.

Delamere Gardens, Fixby

(Image: Google)

A six-bedroom property in this newly built, gated estate off Fixby Road sold for £1,250,000 in November.

The Farmhouse, Woodlea Farm, Shepley

This five-bedroom house was purchased for £1,200,000 in June. It has two acres of private land plus access to another eight acres which includes a private lake. You can see inside the property here .

Brook House, Scammonden

(Image: Rightmove)

This five-bedroom house may be a stone's throw from the M62 but it's so well sheltered in the wood you'd be hard pressed to tell. This property, which includes stables, sold for £780,000 in July.

The other four near Huddersfield