Few of us will ever be able to afford homes like this but it's always nice to have a nosy around.
And there were a few £1m-plus homes sold around Huddersfield and Kirklees last year.
Eight homes in Kirklees sold for £1m or more last year, with 2017’s most expensive home costing £2.2m.
There were no sales at £1m or more in Calderdale, down from one the year before, according to information from the Land Registry.
Of course £1m is small change for the people who bought the most expensive homes sold in England and Wales last year.
For example, an apartment in elite Knightsbridge, London, sold for £90m, making it the most expensive home sale last year.
But in the North your money goes a lot further and here's what a couple of million buys you in Huddersfield, Kirklees and Calderdale.
Drub Lane, Cleckheaton
This modern five-bedroom house with four bathrooms and sold for £2,200,000 in November. It includes a wood panelled snooker room, a huge conservatory, an indoor swimming pool and large multi-tiered garden.
Woodville, Holmfirth
This historic, four-level house was bought in June for £1,515,000. It has six bedrooms, a snooker room, a bar and an acre of manicured gardens.
Delamere Gardens, Fixby
A six-bedroom property in this newly built, gated estate off Fixby Road sold for £1,250,000 in November.
The Farmhouse, Woodlea Farm, Shepley
This five-bedroom house was purchased for £1,200,000 in June. It has two acres of private land plus access to another eight acres which includes a private lake. You can see inside the property here .
Brook House, Scammonden
This five-bedroom house may be a stone's throw from the M62 but it's so well sheltered in the wood you'd be hard pressed to tell. This property, which includes stables, sold for £780,000 in July.
The other four near Huddersfield
- Upper Stoneroyd, Mirfield, was bought for £2,150,000 in May.
- Snay Booth, Hebden Bridge, sold for £930,000 in April.
- Copper Beech, Skircoat Green, Halifax, was purchased for £850,000 in April.
- Bolland, Skircoat Green, Halifax, sold for £775,000 in July.