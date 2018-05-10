Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two stunningly restored historic homes are up for sale.

Mock Hall, Mirfield, and an adjacent converted stable have been renovated to luxury standards and are on the market for £800,000 and £475,000 respectively.

Grade II-listed Mock Hall, which was built in the 17th century, has an array of restored original features including stone mullioned windows, and beamed ceilings plus new features such as underfloor heating and a bespoke breakfast kitchen.

The five-bedroom property, off Leeds Road, also includes large gardens to the front, side and rear, a large detached garage block, a paddock measuring one-third of an acre and beautiful rural views.

(Image: Simon Blyth)

Estate agent Simon Blyth, of Lindley, is selling the property.

A brochure, which describes the house as a 'stunning restoration', reads: "The interior of this fine home has retained features including stone mullioned windows, beamed ceilings and a fabulous interior with stone and tiled floors to the ground floor with underfloor heating and column radiators to the first floor, there are oak doors and architraves, feature fireplaces, bespoke pippy oak breakfast kitchen and quality sanitary ware."

And if you haven't got £800,000 there is the adjacent former stable block, which has been painstakingly restored, for £475,000.

The former stable - also Grade II listed - features beamed ceilings, stone and tiled flooring, oak doors and an oak staircase plus modern conveniences such as underfloor heating and a fitted kitchen.

The three-bedroom house also includes a garden screened from public view and a detached garage.

Estate agent Simon Blyth describes the house as a 'stylish conversion and extension of a former detached stable block into a beautifully appointed and individual family home'.