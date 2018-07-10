Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This old disused water pumping station could be yours ... for a five-figure sum.

The redundant building on a 0.13-acre site at Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, is up for auction with a guide price of £48,000.

The site – alongside a track off Ouzelwell Lane – will come under the hammer at the next property sale run by auction house Pugh, which takes place on Tuesday, July 17, at Leeds United FC, Elland Road, Leeds.

The site was previously the subject of a successful outline application for redevelopment as residential accommodation, but the applicant did not pursue the matter and planning permission lapsed.

The site has potential for a single dwelling.

Paul Thompson, managing director of Pugh, said: “The old pumping station is in a rural location with views over the surrounding countryside and it would be a great location for a new house, although any buyer would need to reapply for planning consent.

“We are already seeing a great deal of interest from developers and investors in this and several other community sites and buildings that are due to go under the hammer in our next auction.”

The disused pumping station is one of more than 30 lots at next week’s auction, which also includes a stone-built detached house divided into four flats at Portland Street in Huddersfield. The property has a guide price of £425,000 to £450,000. A four-bed house at Rastrick Common, Brighouse, is also on the list with a guide price of £179,000.