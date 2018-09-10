Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This luxurious four-bedroom home set in the North Yorkshire Moors has everything - four double bedrooms, log cabin, hot tub and even a heated swimming pool.

So naturally you would expect it to hit you in the pocket to the tune of around £500,000 and you would need a very good job to hold down the payments. Or so you'd expect.

But thanks to Robert and Avril - £10 is the asking price and that will get you a raffle ticket to be in the running to win ownership of their circa 1875 family home.

With one ticket - and if you fancy a move from West Yorkshire - you'll have a one-in-60,000 chance as the couple is selling that many tickets to raffle-off the property.

On a website for the competition, the pair explain their desire to move closer to Harrogate to be with family, three years after the death of their daughter Rachel.

"We need to move forward", they explain, and have launched the raffle to raise them £600,000 for the home - 10 per cent will be donated to Cancer Research after Avril's own fight with the disease.

The lucky winner will have only forked out a tenner, and as long as all 60,000 available tickets are sold - stamp duty will be covered too! Dream!

Win a Yorkshire home describes the property as "Set in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, Ings Bank House is a Victorian period property built circa 1875.

"Surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful scenery, Ings Bank House, located in the tranquil village of Grosmont, offers a large amount of living space and still to this day maintains many period features and ornate décor.

"Including, four large double bedrooms, orangery room, open air heated swimming pool, hot tub and beautiful log cabin. All this just 10 minutes away from the stunning seaside town of Whitby."

For more information and to get your name in the hat, visit the Win a Yorkshire Home website !