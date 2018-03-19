Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An iconic Huddersfield business is back in action.

Furniture store Lindsay’s Allsorts has gone back ‘home’ to the mill on Britannia Road in Milnsbridge where it was based for many years.

The firm changed its name to Holme Mills in 2014 and became a department store-type showroom but closed in 2016 after the business had been running for 35 years.

In more recent times it was the base for controversial company Furniture By Stan which attracted complaints for customers over items not being delivered after they had paid for them.

But they have now gone and Andrew Lindsay has moved back in.

Lindsay’s Allsorts was founded by his parents Harry and Hilary and grew to become Holme Mills run by Andrew’s brother, Ashley, until it shut.

Opening date set for new Greggs store and Starbucks, Subway and Burger King on the way

Andrew has taken over a space at the front of the mill and will be concentrating on selling quality furniture such as end of line or slight seconds at good prices along with antiques and retro collectibles.

Andrew said: “People still know the name and will remember where we are so I hope our customers will return. We no longer own the building so I have rented the space but a lot of the mill is unused. If things taken off I’ll look to expand but at the moment we have to cut our cloth according to where we are with things.”

The mill also had a restaurant called Parky’s Bistro which left the premises after Holme Mills shut and relocated to Milnsbridge before it also closed.

There are no plans for it to return to the mill but Andrew hopes someone else may taken the space.

“It’s all still set up to be a restaurant,” he said. “And we know that a restaurant can work well on this site.”