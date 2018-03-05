The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thieves used a Mitsubishi Shogun to pull a cash box from an ATM machine at Almondbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened at around 11.33pm on Northgate on Sunday.

The raid caused damage to the machine, which is housed in a traditional red phone box. It has since been boarded up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the suspects made off along Somerset Road.

The spokesman added: “A vehicle, believed to be a Mitsubishi Shogun, was used to pull the ATM from the wall, causing damage.

“The suspects made off from the scene along Somerset Road with the cash box. Enquires are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180105019, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

In January masked raiders hauled a cash machine from a red phone box in Meltham. The gang used crowbars, ropes and a green 4x4 to release the cash machine. The ropes were abandoned at the scene.

In December thieves pulled cash machines from supermarket walls in two separate incidents - one at the Asda store on Wakefield Road at Aspley and a second at a Co-op store in Skelmanthorpe.