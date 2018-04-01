Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old man has been jailed for 22 years after he was found guilty of charges of rape and sexual assault involving a teenage girl.

Roy Uttley was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court following a four-day trial.

The offences were committed over a period of time, beginning when the victim was 15 years old.

Uttley, aged 50, from Bradford, was also served with a sexual harm prevention order for life and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

His conviction followed an extensive and complex investigation by the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit.

The officer in the case, Det Cons Donna Hector, said: “We would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting Uttley’s crimes.

“We hope this outcome will give her some closure and allow her to move forward with her life.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to report offences to our specially trained officers, who will investigate all reports with the aim of securing a conviction against perpetrators.”