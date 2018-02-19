Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rapper has been acquitted of having sex with an underage girl - but has admitted sexually assaulting another schoolgirl.

Kyle St Hilaire, who has rap music videos on YouTube under the stage name Future, was on trial last week accused of having sex with a girl knowing she was only 15-years-old.

The 24-year-old, of Thorpe Lane in Almondbury , was alleged to have had unprotected sex with her in woods near where she lived and in a flat, as well as protected sex with her in his silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The alleged abuse came to light when the teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, missed a period and self-harmed because she believed she was pregnant.

But when St Hilaire, who was subject to an interim Sexual Harm Prevention order from February 28, 2017, was arrested in August, he remained silent before denying even knowing the girl.

The offences allegedly took place last year between February 1 and August 9.

A jury of five men and seven women took two hours and 40 minutes to find him not guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of breach of an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

But on October 30 last year, St Hilaire had pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Those offences, which were in relation to another 15-year-old girl, had taken place on February 13, 2017 and resulted in him being made the subject of an interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order around two weeks later.

He will be sentenced for those offences on March 15.