One of cricket’s biggest-hitters is going in to bat with a Rastrick-based ex-player to market a revolutionary new cricket shoe.

Indian legend MS Dhoni has forged a joint venture with former Northants pro cricketer Dave Paynter in a deal expected to be worth £30m over the next five years.

The Payntr brand of cricket shoe launched on the UK market a little over a year ago and has won approval from some of the world’s top players, including former England stars Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann.

Now the deal with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s brand SEVEN is set to catapult it into the global sports shoe market – pitting the Payntr brand against the likes of Adidas and Puma.

SEVEN by MS Dhoni is an Indian fitness and active lifestyle sportswear brand under the banner of Rhiti Group – India’s fast-growing sports and entertainment conglomerate. Dhoni, a revered former Indian captain, wicketkeeper and batsman, is a co-owner of SEVEN, which makes and markets sports footwear, clothing and accessories.

Dave – whose career took him from Yorkshire’s academy and Worcestershire’s 2nd XI to Northants before he retired from the game at the age of 25 – set about creating his own cricket shoes after being unhappy with the footwear available during his playing career.

He spent several years researching sports shoe design, consulting with experts and drawing on his own playing experience to come up with the Payntr X Shoe – said to be the first of its kind to combine the power of a cricket spike with the pace and comfort of a running shoe.

Its latest product, the Payntr MK2, forms the basic design of the cricket shoe to be sold throughout the Asian market and will be branded Payntr by SEVEN.

Dave, who was brought up in Clayton, Bradford, and has lived at Rastrick for many years, said: “I was released by my county, but to be honest I was no longer enjoying playing. I went into working for my dad who had a contract flooring business, but after seven or eight years it wasn’t stimulating enough and I knew it wasn’t for me.”

It was more than a year before he had his “lightbulb moment” and began the lengthy process of creating a new type of cricket shoe. He secured investment from some local businessmen to get his prototype shoe developed into a viable product, to source a manufacturer in China and to get a website and domain name.

While the Payntr brand has enjoyed success in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, MS Dhoni’s involvement takes things to a whole new level. India’s cricketers are treated like film stars on the sub-continent – and few stars are as big as Dhoni.

”I met him a few months ago in India,” said Dave. “When he arrived at the hotel, he was mobbed. There must have been a hundred people in the foyer. I was a bit starstruck, but he’s a lovely bloke and a great businessman. He said he’d been on our website and liked the look of the shoe. He’d spoken to one of his people who messaged me on LinkedIn to say that MS Dhoni was playing in the Champions Trophy and could I get a pair of shoes to him by the following day. We took him some shoes and down and he wore them in the game.”

Dave said the Payntr cricket shoe had enjoyed a successful first year of trading. Pre-orders from the UK for the new Payntr MK2 were already double the previous year.

When Payntr by SEVEN launches in Asia later this year, it will have more than eight variations of colours and trims, including camouflage.