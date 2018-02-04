Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are calling for tougher action on gang crime in Huddersfield after a group of youths stormed through a busy shopping centre brandishing a machete.

The disturbance at the Kingsgate shopping complex on Saturday afternoon ended with a confrontation in the centre’s car park.

A gang of up to 30 youths rampaged through House of Fraser, with one seen carrying a large bladed weapon described as a machete.

A window in a door was smashed and there were reports of a confrontation in the car wash area of the car park.

Police were called at 3.30pm and it is understood there was a partial shutdown of the centre, though many shoppers and traders remained unaware of the drama, which was quickly dealt with.

Police said later they spoke to several young people and that no arrests were made, with enquiries still ongoing.

No victims came forward and it’s not known whether anyone was injured.

Now Examiner readers are demanding stronger deterrents for young people turning to crime.

Matt Horsley commented on Facebook: “Is it now ok for youths to run around with bladed weapons as long as no one gets hurt or no victim comes forward?”

Allan Jackson added: “There is no deterrent. There needs to be a big jail term imposed for carrying a knife otherwise this will continue and will only get worse.”

Mandy Harrison said: “So you can’t shop in broad daylight without something kicking off? What’s going to happen next? What’s more worrying is that apparently some people didn’t bat an eyelid.”

Another person hit back at suggestions the police were doing little to sort the issue.

They wrote: “This violent culture is a societal issue for our young people and requires a sensible response. Blaming the police does not help or solve the problem.

“If you have any suggestions, as we are all part of this chaotic society, do something positive and work with the police/local authorities to help guide/support our troubled young people.

“We can all do more and should not give up on young people by simply writing them off.”