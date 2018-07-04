Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Live! Real Ale and Coffee Trails are encouraging people to venture into some of our town’s best pubs and coffee shops.

The campaign is by the not for profit events company Huddersfield Live! which runs the town’s annual four day food festival in August.

Last year it saw 125,000 revellers attracted to St George’s Square for the ever popular festival.

The trails started on July 1 and continue until Sunday, 5 August.

Huddersfield Live! chairman Sam Watt said: “As we quite often have our meetings in the fabulous coffee shops in town we realised how lucky we are in Huddersfield to have so many independent businesses.

“Therefore, we would like to shout about it to the rest of the visitors that venture into town by way of doing a Coffee Trail.

“Participants will call into each outlet with their printed sheet at their own leisure throughout the month and indulge in a lovely cup of coffee or a pint of real ale.

“Once a drink has been purchased the outlet will then pop a stamp against their business name to validate that you have visited and had a drink.

“When all the stamps have been collected you will in August be able to hand your leaflet into Coffee Evolution and claim your branded coffee travel mug. Please note these will be subject to availability so be quick!”

The coffee trail places are Coffee Evolution, 8 Church Street, HD1 1DD; Crysanthemum, 60 New Street, HD1 2BW; Northern Tea House, 36 King Street, HD1 2QT; Hammonds, 3-5 Hammonds Yard, HD1 2QY; Espresso Corner, 11 Kirkgate, HD1 1QS; Cafe Society, 15 Byram Street, HD1 1DR; Caffe Venecia, 43 Market Street, HD1 2HL; Merrie England, 10 -12 Kirkgate, HD1 1QH; Queenies, Queen Street, HD1 2SP.

Ale drinkers they will be able to hand their leaflets into The Star Inn, Folly Hall and claim your branded glass. Again these will be subject to availability.

The Real Ale Trail pubs are The Grove, 2 Spring Grove Street, HD1 4BP; The Sportsman, 1 St John’s Road, HD1 5AY; The Star Inn, 7 Albert Street, HD1 3PJ; King’s Head, St George’s Square, HD1 1JF; The Head of Steam, St George’s Square, HD1 1JB; Plumbers Arms, 6 Macauley Street, HD1 2JY; The Cherry Tree, 14-18 John William Street, HD1 1BA; Lord Wilson, Unit 27, Kingsgate, HD1 2PZ; The Corner, 5 Market Walk, HD1 2QA.