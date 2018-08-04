Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous driver who forced a police helicopter to be scrambled due to his reckless driving faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Drew Evans led police on a chase along numerous Dewsbury and Batley roads, mounting pavements where members of the public were walking.

The 24-year-old ignored red traffic lights and forced other drivers to mount the pavement to avoid being struck by him.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the incident happened shortly after 3pm on July 15.

She told magistrates: “At the time the schools were coming out and there was a police pursuit and helicopter involved.

“There was sustained and prolonged bad driving, including going through several sets of red lights and mounting pavements where members of the public were walking.

“Cars had to mount the pavement to avoid a collision.”

Magistrates told Evans, of Clutton Street in Batley, that their sentencing powers were not adequate to deal with his case to conclusion.

They sent him to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear for sentencing on August 20.

Evans was banned from driving in the interim.

Magistrates agreed to lift one of his previous police bail conditions which was not to enter the front seats of any motor vehicle.

His solicitor Andrew Stewardson described the condition as “baffling.”

He told magistrates: “It would cause logistical problems and problems of enforceability.”

Magistrates did say that another bail condition that Evans lives and sleeps at his given address will remain in place.