The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record-breaking run in searing heat capped off a brilliant weekend of community events in Lindley.

Young and old pounded the streets of Huddersfield to take on the annual Lindley 10k race which had its highest entry ever.

More than 600 people took part in the race this morning which followed a route from Lidget Street in Lindley, up Weatherhill Road, along Lindley Moor Road and then down New Hey Road and Westbourne Road to Edgerton.

The runners then dropped down Halifax Road and then back up to the Cavalry Arms traffic lights where they turned left up East Street and back to the start.

One of the main organisers, Clr Cahal Burke, said: “It was an amazing turnout, the biggest one yet, with several people signing up to do the run while attending Lindley Carnival yesterday.

"It’s an expensive event to stage, especially as it involves road closures, and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and team of volunteers.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Around 125 youngsters took part in the children’s 2k fun run along Acre Street to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and back - with several of them were just beyond their toddler years.

During the run the temperatures rose to 24°C (75°F).

One of the youngest was four-year-old Eleanor Pinder, of Edgerton, who has been running since she was just 18 months old.

She was running to raise money for the Town Foundation and did the 2k in 10 minutes and 10 seconds.

Mum Tracy said: “She ran all the way round - we are so proud of her.”

When signing up for the fun run Eleanor set out the original goal of raising just three pennies before agreeing on £200.

However, the money raised so far has gone well above their expectations thanks to the generosity of her family and friends and she is now looking to raise £2,000.

She now has her own JustGiving page which is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eleanor-4

The run was the culmination of three days of events and activities in the village, including a street party and carnival.

On Friday there was an evening of live music, entertainment, food and drink in Lidget Street, which was closed to traffic.

Yesterday, it was the 11th annual carnival at the Fern Lea recreation ground.

The event marked 100 years of the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces Day and was opened by Gordon Cotterill, one of the remaining RAF bomber crew from WWII, a member of the RAFA Huddersfield and a former teacher at Salendine Nook school.