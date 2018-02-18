The video will start in 8 Cancel

A recruitment agency is helping spread the word about healthy eating, exercise and the environment.

Chapel Hill-based Stafflex has partnered “eco-educators” fairandfunky to build a custom-made “smoothie bike” which will be used to promote healthy eating, Fairtrade products, exercise and the environmental awareness in schools across West Yorkshire.

The smoothie bike is a custom-built stationary bicycle fitted with a special blender which spins when the bike is peddled. After a couple of minutes cycling, there is a delicious smoothie ready to drink.

Fairandfunky plans to use the smoothie bike mainly at schools, but also at conferences, festivals and other events across Kirklees and Calderdale to promote sustainable lifestyles.

Helen Robinson, co-founder at Holmfirth-based fairandfunky, said: “Engaging students with sustainability issues is key to empowering people to take their own little steps to change the world.

"The smoothie bike creates an opportunity for us to start conversations about saving energy, cycling, and food sourcing. We can’t wait to get out and about and on the bike!”

Rosie Stahelin, education team manager at Stafflex, said: “The smoothie bike is a fantastic interactive tool to physically demonstrate to children the link between healthy eating and exercise.”

“We want to help fairandfunky deliver a strong message not only to school children but also to their parents, siblings and neighbours about the importance of a sustainable lifestyle.”

The bike’s first outing will be on Thursday, March 1, at a Fairtrade conference for secondary schools at Honley High School.