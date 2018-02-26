Friends of a schoolboy who died suddenly have released a video and poem to mark the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.
Nqobile Ngwenya, 17, from Marsh, was found hanged at home on 27 February last year.
The Greenhead College student, who was known to his friends at Billy, had everything to live for with a caring, loving family, lots of friends and glowing academic reports.
But his inquest heard he had also struggled with his emotions and anxiety since 2016 and had started to self-harm in early 2017.
The popular student, who had aspirations of studying at Oxford, was a former pupil at Royds Hall Community School and he also played football for Westend FC.
His death left his team-mates, friends and family completely heartbroken with everyone who knew him paying heartfelt tributes to him.
Now one year on from his death, his friends and family have vowed to remember him as the smiling and happy teenager they all knew.
They have released a video made in his honour by friend Felix Harriott and issued a poem that was read at his funeral.
This is the poem:
Nqobile Ngwenya
30.1.2000 - 27.02.2017
We Remember Him
When we are weary and in need of strength
When we are lost and sick at heart
We remember him
When we have a joy we crave to share
When we have decisions that are difficult to make
When we have achievements that are based on his
We remember him
At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of the winter
At the opening of the buds and the rebirth of spring
We remember him
At the blueness of the skies and the warmth of summer
At the rustling of the leaves and the beauty of autumn
We remember him
At the rising of the sun and at its setting
We remember him
As long as we live he too will live,
For he is now a part of us
As we remember him