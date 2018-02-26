The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of a schoolboy who died suddenly have released a video and poem to mark the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Nqobile Ngwenya, 17, from Marsh, was found hanged at home on 27 February last year.

The Greenhead College student, who was known to his friends at Billy, had everything to live for with a caring, loving family, lots of friends and glowing academic reports.

But his inquest heard he had also struggled with his emotions and anxiety since 2016 and had started to self-harm in early 2017.

The popular student, who had aspirations of studying at Oxford, was a former pupil at Royds Hall Community School and he also played football for Westend FC.

His death left his team-mates, friends and family completely heartbroken with everyone who knew him paying heartfelt tributes to him.

Now one year on from his death, his friends and family have vowed to remember him as the smiling and happy teenager they all knew.

(Image: Huddersfield)

They have released a video made in his honour by friend Felix Harriott and issued a poem that was read at his funeral.

This is the poem:

Nqobile Ngwenya

30.1.2000 - 27.02.2017

We Remember Him

When we are weary and in need of strength

When we are lost and sick at heart

We remember him

When we have a joy we crave to share

When we have decisions that are difficult to make

When we have achievements that are based on his

We remember him

At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of the winter

At the opening of the buds and the rebirth of spring

We remember him

At the blueness of the skies and the warmth of summer

At the rustling of the leaves and the beauty of autumn

We remember him

At the rising of the sun and at its setting

We remember him

As long as we live he too will live,

For he is now a part of us

As we remember him