Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former Mayor of Kirklees has called for residents to be on their guard against burglars who break into homes to steal keys to high value cars.

Clr Martyn Bolt spoke out after three people posted details about incidents last night and the early hours of this morning on the Mirfield Matters Facebook group.

One man said there had been an incident where he had found men trying to break into his front door on Beechwood Road at 12.15pm.

He said: “They fled in a dark BMW which was parked across the road. Keep vigilant folks, I think this is on the rise. I phoned police and they were on site in three minutes. Top response lads.”

A woman said: “There was an attempted burglary on Fernhurst Road. Unfortunately I didn’t catch the number plate but did see it was a black BMW X5 which sped off at top speed with its boot wide open!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Another male resident said: “There’s been loads of house burglaries in Mirfield over the last couple of months where raiders have broken in to steal keys to high value cars.

“Also lots of cars broken into with no sign of entry damage. Reports of some kind of special device to beat car locks.”

Clr Bolt said: “I am concerned. Any crime has a detrimental impact on the area and it can be very traumatic for the victims. I will be interested to hear from Mr Cotter regarding whether there has been an increasing trend in these Hanoi-style burglaries and I would appeal to people to be vigilant and on their guard.”

Clr Bolt said he was planning a question and answer public meeting for residents with Kirklees Divisional Police Commander Steve Cotter where they can be told about the statistics of such burglaries and any other matters of concern.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He added: “Mr Cotter has agreed to come in principle it is just a matter of sorting out a date.”Martyn added: “We are seeing allegations of properties being reconnoitred by these people who are apparently marking targeted properties during the day with chalk or in one case an old tyre outside the house and then returning at night and trying to break in.”