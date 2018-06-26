Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2018 Real Schools Guide is the sixth edition of the most comprehensive guide ever to state-funded secondaries in the local area, as we crown Heckmondwike Grammar School the best in Kirklees for this year.

Our unique rating system uses 51 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories – attainment, teaching, attendance, and outcomes. Heckmondwike topped our list for the second year running after scoring highly on all these factors.

National league tables may only look at GCSE results or Attainment 8, which means schools that help all pupils make progress - but only get slightly better than average exam scores overall - may be overlooked. Even those that include the new Progress 8 measure may overlook schools helping all pupils do well.

Our system aims to move beyond these limited measurements and give parents a better idea of which schools will help their child prosper, no matter what their background may be.

The guide factors in other things as well - like whether all pupils are making progress, what attendance is like, the ratio of teachers to pupils, and whether students go on to further education or jobs.

Attainment is worth 30 per cent of the total score. This is based on pupils’ Attainment 8, EBacc and GCSE performance in 2017. We measure whether a school is getting top marks, and if it is managing to improve its GCSE results year-on-year.

Progress is worth 40 per cent of the score. It is based on how well all – as well as different types of pupils – do in comparison to expectations, based on both Progress 8 and value added, and how well the school does at closing the gender gap. It also looks at how big the pupil/teacher ratio is in comparison to the national average, as well as teachers’ average salaries.

The attendance score is based on absence rates, looking at both overall levels of sessions missed as well as unauthorised and persistent absence at the school. It is worth 15 per cent of the total score.

Outcomes is also worth 15 per cent, and is based on what proportion of pupils continue with education, employment or training after Year 11, and what proportion leave employment, education or training within three months in comparison to the national average.

Different measures are given weightings based on how important they are likely to be to parents – so the average Attainment 8 and Progress 8 score is worth a maximum of eight points, while the difference between average teacher salary in 2016/17 and the national average is worth just 0.75 points.

Scores are worked out by giving the best performing school in each category top marks, with all other schools receiving points adjusted according to their comparative performance. Schools where performance is below average can receive negative points up to a maximum of –0.5.

Scores for each measure are then added together to get a total score for each category, and all the scores are added together to get a total. Of these, Heckmondwike Grammar came top with a final score of 70.

Here's how the rest of the schools in our top ten fared.

This total is adjusted to ensure no school can receive a negative total.

Stars are allocated by rating all the scores in order for each indicator and then splitting schools into five equally-sized groups. Not all schools have data for every measure. Some schools are so tiny that the data has been suppressed to avoid identifying pupils.

Schools are not penalised for not having data, and only schools with below-average performance can receive negative points. However, not having data means a school cannot score extra points for that measure, potentially putting them behind schools that do not have missing data.

Schools that had no Year 11 pupils taking Attainment 8 qualifying subjects in 2017 are not rated.

More about Heckmondwike Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School is a state selective providing a free education for pupils in the top 25% of the ability range and was one of the first outstanding schools in the country to open as an Academy in September, 2010.

The school, founded in 1898, sees its goal in education as “encouraging curiosity, ensuring achievement”.

It aims to nurture well-rounded students who are independent thinkers and learners, confident, happy, reflective and curiously questioning the world around them taught by staff who are themselves adaptable, positive, continual learners.

The school offers a balanced, broad and deep curriculum focused on quality over quantity with an emphasis on core subjects and on skills – particularly cross-curricular skills such as how to learn, preparing for life beyond school and communication with independence and creativity a core part of this.

The school also aims to take students well beyond the curriculum with field trips and a full programme of activities that are relevant and serve others – particularly in the local and wider community through volunteering, charity and enterprise work. A wide range of clubs offer opportunities for team-building, sports and music.

The school has defined its key principles as generosity – helping those less able to help themselves; resilience – perseverance, determination and confidence; integrity – fairness, honesty and principles; and tolerance – taking pride in the diversity of the school and celebrate the wide range of cultures, experiences and backgrounds.

The school attained grant-maintained status in the 1990s, beginning the history of school independence that continues today. Its senior leadership team is led by headteacher Nathan Bulley, who was appointed to the role in 2016.

The school received £1.1m in his first year to build a new sixth form centre in the shell of what has been known as the ‘Annexe’, an old church hall very close to the school.

Mr Bulley said the “Hecky Way” was that every child matters and the school works hard to ensure no student is left behind – with a safety net made up of a combination of subject and faculty leaders working with classroom teachers to maximise progress and student support managers and key stage assistant headteachers working with form tutors to ensure students’ wellbeing.