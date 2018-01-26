Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From Hollywood with Love covered much of the history of Hollywood movie scores, with introductions by Classic FM’s eagerly knowledgeable Andrew Collins and the Orchestra of Opera North under the exuberant Tobias Ringborg delivering all the theatricality you might expect, writes Ron Simpson.

Two composers dominated the evening: Erich Korngold and John Williams. A neat juxtaposition at the start of the second half pivoted the concert on their relationship, Korngold’s Kings Row being clearly an inspiration for Williams’ memorable Star Wars score.

Korngold was the most famous of the classical composers who emigrated from central and eastern Europe in the inter-war years and took up composing for the movies as a more sensible way of life than starving while writing your great symphony. Many of them still wrote their concert pieces, but their main contribution to music was establishing the Austro-German romantic symphonic style as the musical language of the Hollywood epic.

Korngold was the king of the fanfare (until Williams came along) and the evening began with the mighty brass introduction to Captain Blood, later surpassed by The Sea Hawk - Korngold again. The orchestra’s augmented brass section was at its most declamatory throughout, though principal trumpet Murray Greig also shone in the lyrical theme of The Godfather (Nino Rota) with folksy accompaniment of mandolin and accordion.

One of the greatest of the mid-European composers was Max Steiner and his Tara’s Theme from Gone with the Wind was as evocative as ever. The jazz influence on film music in the 1950s found echoes in Bernard Herrmann’s North by North West, exciting and incisive, with plenty of work for the six percussionists.

Highlights included Ringborg taking up his violin for a heartfelt version of Williams’ music for Schindler’s List, but the most impression was made by an astonishing piece of musical impersonation, the Warsaw Concerto. The makers of wartime propaganda film Dangerous Moonlight about a concert pianist wanted Rachmaninov to write the music. He said no, so Richard Addinsell brilliantly caught the Russian’s style and summarised a concerto in nine minutes: dramatic opening, melancholy slow movement, showy cadenza, piano and orchestra competing in the finale. Ian Buckle played it with suitable brio.

Then it was just a matter of rounding things off with Williams’ splendidly assertive Superman March and a tongue-in-cheek choice of encore, beautifully played by Buckle: the famous 18th variation on a theme of Paganini by Rachmaninov, the man who got away.