Joy, self-empowerment, and spirit: just a few words which capture the show Little Mix put on for Huddersfield last night.

Despite the group’s staggering success since winning the X Factor in 2011, this is one group which haven’t taken stardom too seriously.

As their Summer Hits tour breezed into town, the John Smith’s Stadium was transformed from an arena of testosterone-fuelled football fans into a sugar rush of glitter, bunny ears and most importantly, youthful spirit. Even the police officers got their groove on.

(Image: Graham Joy)

It’s clear to see the group, comprised of Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne, adore their fans. Member Jesy told the crowd of 28,000: “You guys are the most incredible fans a band could wish for” - and the love was entirely reciprocated.

The quartet exploded onto stage with their monster of a single Touch, starting the show with the same joie de vivre exuded throughout their entire performance. There was a sense of fun at this concert that you’d never find going to see other current chart-dominating acts.

Streams of confetti, huge blow-up beach balls and fireworks all exploded from the stage. You have to hand it to Little Mix for making an arena with thousands of parents and children feel like a beach party.

(Image: Graham Joy)

“I’ve got a theory”, band member Jade said in her thick South Shields accent: “The further north you go, the better the crowds are”.

As suggested in the title Summer Hits Tour the band performed all their most well-known tunes, including Black Magic, Shoutout To My Ex and Reggaeton Lento, as well as a few throwbacks in the shape of Wings and Little Me.

A double encore of Secret Love Song and female empowerment anthem Power ensured the night went out not just with a bang, but a supernova.

For teenagers in Huddersfield starting their school holidays this week, Little Mix’s good-humoured and fun-filled festival was the perfect way to start the summer. But what was perhaps most captivating, and sets the band apart from so many generic and manufactured pop artists, was the message they brought.

Everything from the music, the dance moves to the girls’ personalities conveys the importance of being yourself, enjoying life and strong friendships. They’ve managed to sculpt their brand into everything being young should be about and it was so refreshing to see people of all walks of life buying into it and just living for the moment.

Granted, John Smith’s Stadium is no Wembley. But with big voices and even bigger personalities, Little Mix turned what was a small-budget concert into the biggest party Huddersfield has seen in a very long time.