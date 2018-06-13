Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cuban-style bar and restaurant is set to open in Huddersfield town centre following a £1m re-development of the former Herbert’s Bar and a charity shop.

Bringing a sexy, retro, Latino feel to one of the town’s busiest streets of a night-time will be Revolución de Cuba (RDC).

RDC is one of Revolution Bars Group’s two distinct brands which includes Revolution sited next door to the new Cuban tapas bar which promises an “authentic experience on your doorstep. Latin-inspired food, cocktails and Cuban-themed parties. The fiesta starts here!”

The renowned RDC brand has already been rolled out across the country with Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester all boasting such establishments.

Work has been going on for some months converting the two existing units on Cross Church Street to create a double-fronted bar-restaurant providing over 6,000 sq ft of space to make it one of the biggest in the town centre.

Godfrey Russell, group property director of Revolution Bars Group, said: “I am delighted to have secured a deal to open a Revolución de Cuba branch in Huddersfield.

“Design-wise it will be like stepping back in time. It’s a lovely old building spread over two floors and we will be making full use of it. Work has been going on for some time and the plan is to open in October.”

When Herbert’s Bar closed in January 2017 it was to make way for a new multi-million pound extension to the Kingsgate centre to include bars, restaurants and leisure attractions.

Last October the Examiner reported that work on the Kingsgate Leisure scheme, said to include an eight-screen cinema, was due to start in 2018 with a target opening date of Christmas 2019.