A motorcyclist fled the scene after smashing into a car in Ravensthorpe on Tuesday night.

The collision happened on Huddersfield Road, just outside Shimlas Express, the former Blue Fish restaurant, at around 9.45pm.

Jody Cobb, owner of Mirfield business Icarus Computers, was on his way to Ravensthorpe when he came across the aftermath of the accident just after 10pm.

“There were two police cars, two ambulances and lots of people milling about in the centre of the road,” he said.

“A police officer was directing traffic around a motorbike and car that were crashed in the left hand lane.

“All I could make out of the motorbike was a red petrol tank. Other than that it was totally destroyed.

“A few people were helping to drag it out of the centre of the road.”

Mr Cobb said he thought the crashed motorbike could be the same one spotted regularly around Dewsbury in the last week.

“Obviously this is just speculation but I have seen two lads and a girl riding a red motorbike around the area not wearing helmets recently,” he said.

“A lot of people around Dewsbury and Mirfield have seen them and complained about them.

“It just seems obvious it has to be the same bike.”

The same conclusions were drawn by residents of Mirfield and Dewsbury posting on various Facebook groups.

West Yorkshire Police said the rider of the motorbike fled the scene before officers arrived.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a call at 9.48pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road.

“A motorbike and a car were involved. The rider of the motorbike fled the scene before police arrived and the bike was left in the middle of the road.”

The driver of the car – a Honda Accord – was not injured.

Enquiries are ongoing.