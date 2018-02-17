The video will start in 8 Cancel

What’s the best piece of television made - or set - in Yorkshire?

Some of Britain’s best-loved comedies, dramas, game shows and documentaries were made in Yorkshire during the heyday of locally-made TV.

In tribute to the best of Yorkshire’s television, and to mark 50 years since broadcasts started from Yorkshire Television’s Leeds studios, the Dalesman magazine has launched a search for the best Yorkshire television programmes.

The magazine has produced a handy list which includes many long forgotten gems.

The list includes:

* 1914 All Out (1987); Movie filmed in the Yorkshire Dales which tells the story of a village affected by war.

* A Brush with Ashley (1990-2001) featuring Holmfirth-based artist Ashley Jackson.

* Band of Gold (1995-97); TV drama revolving around sex workers who live and work in Bradford’s red-light district.

* Duty Free (1984-1986); Sitcom made by Yorkshire Television and starring the late Yorkshire-born Keith Barron. Set in Spain but recorded entirely at studios in Leeds.

* Educating Yorkshire (2013-14); fly-on-the-wall documentary about life at Thornhill Community Academy.

* Jamaica Inn (2014); Scenes filmed at Farnley Tyas and at Crow Edge and elsewhere in Yorkshire.

* Last of the Summer Wine (1973-2010); sitcom which helped put Holmfirth on the map.

* Open All Hours (1973-1985); filmed in Doncaster and one of the greatest ever sitcoms.

* Red Riding (2009); three-part TV series set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire Ripper murders.

* Rising Damp (1974-1978); produced by Yorkshire Television and recorded in front of a studio audience in Leeds. The exact setting is not stated but there are references to Leeds United, Yorkshire Traction and the M62.

* The Darling Buds of May (1991-1993); comedy drama, set in rural Kent and produced by Yorkshire Television.

* Whicker’s World (1968-1983); produced by Yorkshire Television and featuring broadcaster Alan Whicker.

The Dalesman is asking people to nominated their top 10. The results are due to be announced this summer.

* Vote for your top 10 here: www.dalesman.co.uk/tv