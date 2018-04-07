Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two thugs stole cash from a man in an early morning robbery on a Huddersfield street.

A victim in his 30s was grabbed by the throat and robbed on Yews Mount in Thornton Lodge.

The mugging happened on Yews Mount at 5.50am yesterday and police have now appealed for witnesses.

Detectives have confirmed he had money stolen but he did not need any hospital treatment.

Police have given out descriptions of both attackers.

One is of mixed race, aged in his early 20s and 6ft tall. The second is a white man who is 5ft 5ins tall.

Det Con Rav Rai of Kirklees CID, said: “I would appeal for anyone who witnessed it or who has information about it to get in contact.”

Call him on 101 quoting crime reference 13180160745.