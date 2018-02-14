Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romantic couple Anthony and Barbara Clancy are planning to recreate their wedding day – 60 years after they tied the knot.

The pair met as teenagers on a bench in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, married in March 1958 and then enjoyed a modest honeymoon in Blackpool.

The Grange Moor couple now want to do it all again, even recreating the afternoon tea in the same church hall where they and 40 guests enjoyed their original wedding tea.

Son John, 52, will walk his mum down the aisle and son-in-law, also John, is best man.

Daughter Carolyn Whitehead, who will be maid of honour, said four generations of the family were involved in planning the event in March.

Invitations are being prepared, the local vicar has discussed the church ceremony and the vows and the all-important buffet food and drinks are being considered.

Carolyn said it was her mum’s idea to recreate their big day but she thinks her dad is the true romantic.

“My dad likes to make my mum happy. When they got a new phone he phoned her to sing, ‘I just called to say I love you.’ My dad is a bit of an old romantic.

“They are just so happy – they walk around hand in hand.”

Mr Clancy, 79, a retired painter and decorator, recalled the day they met, saying: “I was 16 and she was 15 and she was sitting on a bench in Greenhead Park. She looked very nice and we hit it off straight away. We arranged to meet the Saturday after.”

His wife, a retired tailoress, recalled that the 1958 wedding cost around £50 in total which was quite a sum.

“When we got married our wages were £9.50 between the two of us,” she said.

“We had to pay off the wedding costs in instalments. When we got our first house it was on Rattan Row in Lepton. The rent was 10 shillings a week.”

They both have similar advice for anyone curious about the secret to a long and happy marriage.

He said: “If Barbara went out we went out together. If we argue through the day we make up before we go to sleep.”

She said: “Let things go over your head if you can.”