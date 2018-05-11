Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears that two luxury housing estates could be mothballed appear to have been averted after a developer coughed up overdue cash for road improvements.

Last month a stand-off between housing firms Harron Homes, Taylor Wimpey and property developer Stirling Scotfield was revealed at Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee.

Amid an application for a new Jaguar Land Rover dealership at Lindley Moor Road, a spokesman for Harron Homes revealed it might stop building if Stirling Scotfield did not honour its commitment to fund new traffic lights at the junction of Crosland Road and Lindley Moor Road, along with a number of other improvements.

A joint legal agreement was signed by the three firms in 2015 as part of the original planning consent for the whole Lindley Moor site.

While the two housing firms have handed over their money for road upgrades and new cycle paths, which have now been built, Stirling Scotfield was four months overdue on the deadline of December 2017.

A month on and sum of £1.1m is now said to have been deposited with the council for the works, including traffic calming on Crosland Road and work on Lindley Moor Road.

Despite that, a spokesman representing the two housing firms said they were still concerned the vital road improvements would never happen.

He urged councillors to again defer the plan amid claims that the cash may not be enough.

He said both housing companies were worried the highways projects, which were crucial for the completion of the new estates, could still be delayed.

Richard Irving, representing Rybrook, the franchise that will run the dealership, said Jaguar Land Rover was threatening to close its two Huddersfield showrooms if it did not get permission.

He said it was also planning to move its Halifax Land Rover dealership to the Lindley site.

“It goes without saying this is an extremely important application to the company,” he said.

Councillors initially expressed dismay that the row had still not been sorted out, with three threatening to vote against it.

But Mathias Franklin, a senior council planning officer, assured members the money would be sufficient and said they had the powers to force Jaguar Land Rover to do the work and pay extra if needed.

Two still voted against, but the plan was approved by four other members of the six-strong committee.

Clr Carole Pattison, commented: “I believe the officers when they say the money is there.”

Some of the improvements are now due to start by the end of the month with the traffic lights scheme scheduled for September.

Jaguar Land Rover has said it wants to fast-track construction of the large new dealership and close its Land Rover showrooms at Leeds Road, Colne Bridge and the Jaguar dealership at Northgate in Huddersfield town centre.