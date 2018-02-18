The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers of Barclays bank have been told that a branch in Skelmanthorpe will be closing in June this year.

The bank has sent letters out which state that the Station Road branch will close on Friday June 1.

The letter says: “We are sorry as we know you have found this branch convenient to use.

“The decision to close a branch is never an easy one; however, we are finding that fewer customers are using the branch to do their everyday banking. Taking into consideration the alternative ways to bank that are available in the area, we have made the decision to close the branch.”

One customer said she was “gutted” the branch was closing as she used it on a regular basis.

“I have no idea what we will do as I’m not travelling into town just to put money in.”

The news follows the closure of other bank branches in Holmfirth, Milnsbridge and elsewhere.