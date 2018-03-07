Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers were stuck in congestion after a two-car bump at a traffic hot-spot this morning (Weds).

An accident took place on the A644 Wakefield Road, near Cooper Bridge, just by a car garage, just after 6.30am.

It led to long delays not only around Cooper Bridge, but also in Bradley, Fixby, Rastrick and Mirfield, as well as along Leeds Road.

Congestion continued beyond 9am.

On Twitter PC Martin Willis wrote: “Collision A644 Cooper Bridge. Expect delays in the area especially exit slip M62 westbound and eastbound at junction 25. “Please be patient while we deal with the collision.”

Drivers in the area said the accident involved two vehicles.

Motorist Simon Boyes said: “One car ran into the back of the other, causing a slight blockage on the road.

“Police were only letting traffic one-way, stupid really plenty of room for cars to pass both sides. (It) caused massive delays.”

As a result of the congestion there were delays to bus services.

Yorkshire Tiger said they were “experiencing severe disruptions to the 262 service- Huddersfield to Brighouse” as a result of the congestion.