Traffic on Huddersfield Ring Road faced delays after a collision between a Toyota car and an ambulance on Tuesday teatime.

A front seat passenger in the ambulance was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist following the incident, which happened shortly after 4pm near the junction of Zetland Street and Queensgate.

The carriageway was reduced to one lane following the collision, affecting traffic travelling towards the Shore Head roundabout. Motorists were advised to avoid the route if possible.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they got the call to the incident at 3.56pm.

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended and one person was taken by that ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken wrist. No other injuries were reported.

Police were called at 4.04pm to the incident which happened at the junction with Zetland Street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said Kirklees highways staff attended following the collision to clear debris from the carriageway. The spokesperson confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist.

Police were still on the scene at 6pm, the height of the rush hour, when a recovery vehicle was called in to remove the vehicles.