The army was drafted in today to help tackle the huge fire on Saddleworth Moor, which has been raging since Monday.

Fire chiefs called in support from the military , who moved equipment by air to speed up the dousing process.

Today more than 100 firefighters have been working on seven areas of fire in an area spanning up to 6km.

Frequent changes in wind direction and searing temperatures have caused extra problems for crews.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said an RAF Chinook helicopter was likely to be deployed.

Dave Keelan, director of emergency response at GMFRS, said: "The request is to assist us to move some high volume pumps by air to locations that we couldn't get them to with vehicles, and also the ability to transport personnel to those more remote areas so we can get there quicker with more people with the water supplies we hope to put in place to try and resolve the incident in a quicker nature.

"We are still in detailed discussions with the military over the logistical element of it. They will obviously move as quick as they can to get resources here."

He said transporting two of the high volume pumps to remote locations would give his crews an "excellent quantity of water with a nice main across a big area that we can tap into".

Mr Keelan said firefighters were working "extremely hard in really hot conditions" but morale was high as he said: "It's more of a task to get them down here to rest."

Firefighters on a total of 29 fire engines from Greater Manchester and neighbouring fire and rescue services used beaters and specialist wildfire equipment to tackle the flames.

In addition, Greater Manchester Police deployed a helicopter to assess the scene and United Utilities provided a helicopter that can be used to drop water onto remote areas.

The blaze, on the edge of Saddleworth Moor, started on Sunday and was brought under control but it reignited the next day and has continued in one of the worst moorland fires to hit the region.

The impact of the blaze could even be seen from space as Nasa satellites picked up the plumes of smoke.

Among the affected areas was the village of Carrbrook, in Stalybridge, where 34 households in the Calico Crescent area were evacuated on Tuesday night when strong winds pushed flames near to their properties.

Householders were allowed to return home on Wednesday following air quality assessments.

Air quality levels in the area are being monitored regularly in different locations with people in affected areas urged to follow advice from Public Health England and keep their windows and doors closed.

Experts warned that high levels of pollutants generated from the blaze could have a significant effect on people's health.

Hugh Coe, professor of atmospheric composition at the University of Manchester, said plume peak concentrations were "very high" and air quality close to the fire was "very poor".

He said pollution plumes have been detected in the centre of Manchester.

Four local schools decided to close on Wednesday for the safety of their pupils.

The cause of the original seat of the fire - thought to be at Buckton Hill, which is land above Buckton Vale, Carrbrook - has not been established but fire chiefs said a detailed investigation would be launched at the appropriate time.

One possible line of inquiry could focus on the frequent gathering of off-road bikers - many not displaying registered plates - at a nearby large quarry.