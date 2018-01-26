Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safety fears have risen after a man was spotted apparently taking drugs in a Huddersfield supermarket car park.

Tesco customer TJ Quinn said he was appalled after spotting the man inject himself in the car park below the town centre’s Viaduct Street store.

Mr Quinn is now calling on the company to install more CCTV to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour there.

He explained: “My wife and I went to Tesco in town on Monday at around 2pm. Due to the amount of cars we had to park in the lower car park.

“When we returned to the car there were several adults hanging around at the back of the car park. To our shock one of them was sitting on the floor injecting himself in the leg. The others were drinking alcohol.”

TJ has also criticised store staff after alerting them to the situation and returning to the car park the next day to find the drugs paraphenalia and bottles still there, prompting safety concerns for customers with children or guide dogs.

He added: “I’ve noticed that there is no CCTV and so it is a hotspot for this type of thing.

“This is not something that should be going on in a Tesco car park where children could be. I understand that most people in this situation cannot help it and need somewhere to go and I’m not getting at the drug users, but at Tesco for creating this environment.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We take the safety of our customers and colleagues extremely seriously, and are working closely with the police and local charities to tackle the anti-social behaviour in this car park. We’d encourage any customers with concerns to speak to our colleagues in store.”