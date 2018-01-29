Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 2:

Kevin Derek Harwood, 47, of Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury: Possession of Class A drugs on Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury, on May 31, 2017. Assault of a police constable at Huddersfield Police Station on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 6, 2017. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for nine months, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and £300 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard John Ramsden, 27, of Industrial Avenue, Birstall, Batley: Assault in Batley on January 28. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ben Lee Butterworth, 30, of Laverhills, Liversedge: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on September 29 and December 2, 2017. Order to continue. Fined £130 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Nathan Lee, 26, of Dewhurst Road, Fartown: Possession of cannabis and caused £50 of damage to a garden gate, both in Huddersfield on September 28, 2017. Also drove a vehicle without insurance on Keldergate, Huddersfield, on the same date. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of possession of cannabis. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

William Thomas Wood, 27, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury: Produced cannabis plants on Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley, on September 29, 2017. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on November 27 and December 4, 2017. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to two days imposed. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Yasmin Wood, 42, of Meadow Bank, Dewsbury: Failed to comply with a red light on Aldams Road at the junction with Mill Street West in Dewsbury on July 20, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with 30 points.

Samuel Joseph Stringer Hunter, 26, of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order on October 4, 2017, as interfered with his electronic tag. Order to continue. Fined £50.

Thomas Baxter, 22, of Thorp Pyn Croft, Dalton: Assault on Greenhead Lane, Dalton, on June 14, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made until January 1, 2020. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirk Killbourne, 37, of Bradford Road, Birstall: Possession of a blade, namely a kitchen knife, and a weapon, namely a hammer, in a public place, namely Market Place, Heckmondwike, on October 12, 2017. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of racially threatening behaviour and assault. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 32 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Kitchen knife and hammer seized.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 3:

Thamoor Azam, 28, of Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury: Assault in Dewsbury on December 12, 2017. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Michael Jackson, 28, of Bourne Court, Fairmere Way, Heckmondwike: Breached a restraining order in Skegness on December 20, 2017. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Alicia Walsh, 31, of Laund Road, Salendine Nook: Speeding on Mayo Avenue, Bradford, on December 24, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Thomas Ackroyd, 25, of Glenfield Avenue, Huddersfield: Assault causing actual bodily harm at the Olde Hatte public house, Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on October 1, 2017. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Hirst, 31, of Lowergate, Paddock: Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Leeds on April 26, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Christian Morton, 43, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike: Stole three bottles of Courvoiser brandy worth £81 from Morrisons petrol station, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on December 5, 2017. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Talab Huissain Addil Yasin, 33, of Grafton Street, Batley: Failed to keep premises clean, well maintained and in good repair, and to put in place hazard analysis procedures at Ashiana Restaurant, Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury, on July 20, 2016. Also failed to provide a person acting in the execution of the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations with the required assistance or information, and failed to provide the correct, competent authority with information on the business on July 20, 2016. Fined £1,500 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £500 costs.

Naveed Hanif, 37, of Hopwood Lane, Pellon, Halifax: Driving without insurance on Boothtown Road, Halifax, on November 2, 2016. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Dr Khurrum Hamid, 49, of Whitley Road, Dewsbury: Speeding in Norfolk on October 8, 2016. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Ahjaz Akhter Hussain: Failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Huddersfield on May 11, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Richard Schweilder, age unknown, Hambledon Avenue, Meltham: Breached an enforcement notice from Kirklees council for Land at the side of Woodhead Road, Honley, on April 15, 2016. Fined £4,000 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £1,700 costs.

Khalid Anmad, 37, of Morrside Avenue, Huddersfield: Made a firework available to a person aged 15 in Huddersfield on November 4, 2016. Fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £1,500 cost