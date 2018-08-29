Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone who grew up in the 1980s can recite Miss Grant’s famous line from the classic American film and TV series Fame.

“You want fame? Well fame costs. And right here’s where you start paying. In sweat,” she said, tapping her cane on the wooden floor.

If you’re expecting that line in Fame the musical you’ll be disappointed. But that’s the only thing you’d be disappointed about.

Fame the musical is based on the 1980 film and TV spin-off and was centred on the New York High School for the Performing Arts.

This is a sassy, sexy, high octane stage show but there’s real emotion there too and plenty to ponder about the human condition.

If you want the high energy singing and dancing it’s all there – and, yes, they do sing the Fame theme TWICE – but there’s deeper issues to explore too – racism, drugs, dyslexia.

It’s a great cast led by soul singer Mica Paris (English teacher Miss Sherman) and, wow, has she got a showstopper of a voice.

Her solo These Are My Children was bristling with emotion and you could feel the teacher’s pain at never becoming a mum herself.

And when Paris joined the cast at the end to sing out with Fame everyone in the audience was on their feet.

Hollyoaks and Dancing on Ice star Jorgie Porter (Iris) was another familiar face but for me Stephanie Rojas, who played the impatient, fame-obsessed student Carmen Diaz, was the outstanding performer, and her vocal range was terrific.

I loved the stage presence of Jamal Crawford, as Tyrone Jackson, the dyslexic hip hop dancer. Tyrone’s Rap in Act One was one of the highlights and you were just willing him to succeed throughout.

The music was brilliant and the sets simple, seamless and slick.

The 30th anniversary show at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford , runs until Saturday, September 1 and tickets cost from £20.50 to £41.

For more see www.bradford-theatres.co.uk or ring the box office on 01274 432000.