A schoolboy who stabbed another teenager twice during a mid-afternoon confrontation in a Huddersfield street has been made the subject of a one-year youth rehabilitation order.

The boy, who was just 15 at the time of the stabbing in September last year, lashed out with knife after he had earlier been attacked and put in a headlock, Bradford Crown Court heard.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also claimed that the 16-year-old complainant and his mates had been responsible for previous incidents of violence towards him.

Giving evidence to a judge the defendant, now 16, described a series of incidents including attacks during which he had been stamped on and hit in the face with something like a crowbar.

The defendant claimed that the bullying began with shoulder-barging and name-calling and said he felt like there was nothing he could do about it.

On the afternoon of the stabbing the defendant and the complainant were involved in an argument during which the schoolboy was accused of “spreading rumours” by the older boy.

The defendant claimed that the other boy, who also cannot be identified for legal reasons, had told him he had a knife and after being put in the headlock the defendant then took a knife from his friend’s bag.

The complainant and others left the scene at that time, but by chance there was a second confrontation in the Linthwaite area after the schoolboy got out of a car to make his way home.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty to charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of the knife, admitted that he had “snapped” because of his anger over the earlier attack and the previous incidents.

After stabbing his victim in the stomach the teenager got back in the car and left, but he later handed himself in to the police after telling his mother that he had stabbed someone.

The court heard that the complainant had declined to make a statement and although his injuries were potentially life-threatening he had been expected to make a full recovery.

The defendant’s barrister Geraldine Kelly said there was evidence that shortly before the stabbing the complainant and his friends had been watching a mobile phone recording of the earlier attack on her client that afternoon.

She submitted that her client had committed the offences that day after being “pushed to the limit.”

Imposing the 12-month youth rehabilitation order Recorder Simon Kealey QC said he had been impressed by a reference from the school principal which described the defendant as a very likeable and bright young man who had the potential to achieve good GCSEs.

The judge said the mitigation in the case was “substantial” and told the teenager: “You were 15 years of age at the time of this offence. You had been, as I find, the subject of persistent and serious bullying in and around your school.

“You simply lacked the maturity to be able to deal with this as an adult would have done. You sought simply to hide from this and that allowed it to continue and to increase.

“It increased and became worse to the extent that you were unable to deal with that emotionally due to your maturity and it’s for that reason principally that you found yourself with a knife in your hand on that street that afternoon.”

The judge said the risk of the boy reoffending was low and he said he had to bear in mind the over-arching principles for dealing with children and young people.

Recorder Kealey said the youth rehabilitation order was a direct alternative to custody and it was not meant to be a soft option.

As part of the order the teenager will have to comply with a three-month electronically-monitored night-time curfew and complete an extended activity requirement.

The teenager will also be subject intensive supervision and surveillance for the next year.