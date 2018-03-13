Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search continues for two girls now missing for a week ... and they could be in Huddersfield.

Bernadett Berki, 12, and Szimonetta Berki, 11 – who are related – were reported missing last Tuesday (March 6) and Kirklees Police are re-appealing for help from the public to help trace them.

Officers and staff have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the girls.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly from Kirklees CID, said: “We are concerned for Bernadett and Szimonetta’s welfare and want to reassure them, or anyone who knows where they are, that they are not in any trouble.

“Our priority is making sure that they are all OK.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen them, or who knows where they are now to get in contact with us.”

The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield.

Police are working on a belief the girls are with three relatives – two women and a man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1107 of March 6 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.