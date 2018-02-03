Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are searching for a mum and her young son who have gone missing after catching a hospital bus over a week ago.

Barbara Bogdan, 20, who is from Hungary, was last seen on Thursday, January 25 with her 15-month-old son Kevin.

The two were seen that morning in Dewsbury, then again that afternoon at Pinderfields Hospital when they caught the 12.42pm free bus into Wakefield.

Police have appealed to the community for any information, stressing they want to know she is safe and well.

Insp Dorian James, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are urging anyone who knows Barbara Bogdan and her son who can help us to find her to please get in contact.

“She is not in any trouble with the police, but we just want to speak to her to make sure her and her son are okay.

“We understand she’s had links to the Dewsbury Moor and Batley areas since coming to the UK and believe that she is still in the country.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101, referencing log 1216 of January 26.