Two Huddersfield churches are to have their cemeteries digitally “mapped” as part of an innovative genealogy heritage project.

Volunteers will photograph the 4,000 gravestones at All Hallows Church in Kirkburton and a further 2,000 memorials at Emmanuel Church in Shelley to log each site’s distinctive heritage.

Genealogists, historians and other interested people will then be able to easily access information online by searching for graves/memorials by name/date/age, viewing the accompanying photograph of the memorial inscriptions, finding the grave location in the graveyards and reading the associated burial register entry.

And it will be all on one system.

In addition, the burial registers for each churchyard will be scanned by Cumbria-based surveyors Atlantic Geomatics (UK) Ltd. Volunteers will be trained to transcribe the text in the registers onto the portal and link them to the images and map.

The churches, both in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, have received £6,100 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the 12 month project, which will begin within the next month.

The Grade I All Hallows in Low Town, Kirkburton, dates back to before the Norman Conquest. The old churchyard is 17th century with a 19th century extension. The churchyard of the Grade II Emmanuel Church, on Huddersfield Road in Shelley, offers a rare resource on Victorian history.

Vicar for both churches the Rev Amanda Grant said: “We are thrilled to have received support thanks to National Lottery players and we are confident the project will make a positive, enduring difference to the local heritage and the conservation areas of both churches.”