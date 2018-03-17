Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sit back and enjoy these brilliant photographs of Yorkshire - including some around Huddersfield.

They have been taken by 34-year-old photographer Dave Zdanowicz who only started taking photos in 2013 and is self taught.

Now he’s put them in a video which is the perfect tonic during a weekend of appalling weather to show the Yorkshire sights you can go and visit in the months ahead.

All are in Dave’s book called More Yorkshire In Photographs which is now out through Amberley publishing with a foreword from BBC Countryfile Diaries and weather presenter Keeley Donovan.

She said: “Dave continues to take the most stunning photos, capturing Yorkshire’s landscapes with such precision and beauty. The light colour and movement within the pictures are striking and will inspire you to get out and explore our wonderful county. It is remarkable that only a few years ago this man didn’t own a camera!”

Dave said: “Huddersfield was one of the first destinations I explored around Yorkshire as it has so much to offer. Some of my favourite spots to take photos are there and there are not many better sights than catching a sunset up on Castle Hill.

(Image: Dave Zdanowicz)

“I absolutely love landscape photography and I have dedicated the last three years of my life travelling around Yorkshire to photograph the breathtaking county. This has resulted in many 3am starts.”

Dave’s book costs £15.99 and is available from Amazon, Waterstones, WH Smiths and other bookshops.

