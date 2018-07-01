Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single person in Yorkshire looking to buy a first home may have to save for EIGHT years to raise the cash for a 15% deposit.

But a couple in the region can get the money together in less than half that time – three years and six months.

The figures have been compiled by estate agency Hamptons based on property prices in the first quarter of this year.

They also show that the time taken to save up for a 15% deposit in the region is unchanged on the first quarter of 2017 for both single buyers and couples.

Nationally, figures for the first quarter of 2018 show the average single first-time buyer would have to save for 10 years and six months to raise a 15% deposit on their first home. This is slightly down on the 11 years recorded for the same period in 2017 – reflecting a slowdown in house price growth and a rise in incomes.

Sharing rent and every day household costs such as food and bills means that a couple can save faster – under half the time of a single first-time buyer. In the first quarter of 2018 the average couple buying for the first time would need to save for five years - unchanged from 2017.

Single first-time buyers in London have the longest to wait before landing their own home – 17 years to raise a 15% deposit. A couple would need eight years.

The fastest place to save for a 15% deposit is in the north east where it takes a couple two years and nine months and a single person six years and three months.

Aneisha Beveridge, analyst at Hamptons International, said: “Saving a deposit is still the biggest barrier to buying a first home. It takes a single person more than a decade to save up in the current climate. But the additional support from Help to Buy brings down the time it takes to raise a deposit by over six years for a single first-time buyer.”