Work is progressing well on a £30m retirement complex in Mirfield.

The St Paul’s Lock development, comprising 38 one and two-bedroom luxury apartments aimed at the over 55s, is nearing completion after a phased building programme which has transformed a brownfield site off Newgate between St Paul’s Church and the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

The scheme, being carried out by Mirfield-based family firm Darren Smith Homes, includes the Gatehouse development comprising two apartments, each with two bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room and kitchen and utility space, with undercroft parking.

The Malthouse has 10 two-bed apartments on two levels with undercroft parking. A number of the apartments have balconies.

Wheatley House in the centre of the development boasts 17 apartments on three levels with lift access and undercroft parking while Lime House will provide nine apartments with natural stone arch windows, glass balconies and roof tabling leading to a further elevated level that houses the only signature penthouse suite on the development.

The completed scheme, sited in a Conservation Area, will include protected lime and chestnut trees, landscaped grounds, automated entrance gates, external parking and cycle storage.

The company has worked with St Paul’s Church to redevelop the grounds and provided landscaping and lighting of the church facades. It has also worked with the Canal and River Trust and Mirfield Community Partnership to develop the conservation area, rebuild towpath walls adjoining the St Paul’s Lock site and replace any trees that had to be lost by planting twice the number of saplings. The firm has also brought in hedges and bushes specific to a waterside environment.

Darren Smith Homes has completed a number of schemes in the Mirfield area, including Castle Mount, a gated development of four and five-bedroom homes; Radley Court, a development of two and three-bedroom homes; and Bank View, a development of two-bedroom apartments aimed at first-time buyers.