Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious road traffic accident at Market Street, Paddock.

The incident happened just before 8pm tonight when police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Longley Motors KIA dealership at The Triangle close to the junction with Gledholt Bank.

Three emergency ambulances, a rapid response ambulance car and at least four police cars attended the scene.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

It is thought the road will be closed for some time while investigations into the cause of the crash get underway.

The circumstances of the accident remain unclear but it is thought a man has suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are dealing with a road traffic accident following a low-speed collision that took place and we are asking anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Anyone with information should ring police on 101.