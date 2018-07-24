Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted sex offender banned from court for being under the influence of alcohol was warned to be in a fit state for his sentencing hearing.

Robert Walton had been due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court a week ago after failing to keep police informed of his whereabouts.

But the 30-year-old was excluded from the building by security when he turned up drunk and his case was adjourned.

Today he pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

He was placed on the register for seven years in 2012 after assaulting a teenage girl on a bus.

Walton grabbed the 16-year-old around the waist and sexually touched her while she was with her boyfriend on the top deck.

He committed a further offence when he failed to register his new address at Huddersfield Police Station on June 6.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that Walton is subject to the requirements until April next year.

He lost his tenancy and was homeless for a couple of days but when he found new accommodation he failed to tell police within three days as required.

The court was told that Walton, currently of Edgerton Guest House, has a number of difficulties including alcohol and drug abuse.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said that he had to move to Edgerton from his previous address in Fitzwilliam Street after being threatened.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a full probation report before sentencing Walton.

This will take place on August 14 and Judge Fanning warned him:

“You must appear on that date in a suitable condition.”