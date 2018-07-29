Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted sex offender who refused to come out of his cell a week ago has appeared before magistrates.

Last week court staff were forced to dress in protective clothing to bring Basharat Wali into Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was jailed for eight years in 2010 for a serious sexual assault and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

But he allegedly failed to attend Dewsbury Police Station to inform officers that he had changed his address.

The alleged offence came to light when the 39-year-old was arrested over motoring matters.

He was charged with failing to comply with his notification requirements on June 8 following his arrest in the Dewsbury area on July 17.

On that date he is alleged to have driven a VW Golf on Battye Street whilst disqualified.

While in custody at Dewsbury Police Station he allegedly failed to provide a breath specimen and refused to give a sample to test for Class A drugs in his system.

Last week Wali, of Cliffe Street in Dewsbury, was due to enter pleas to all of the charges but proceedings were halted when he refused to leave his cell.

He was eventually brought up into the courtroom by four members of security staff wearing helmets with visors and arm protectors.

They used blanket-type clothing wrapped around him to lead him into the secure dock and not guilty pleas to the charges were recorded.

Wali, who for his second hearing appeared via a prison video link, was told that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on August 13.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.